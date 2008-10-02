Senate OKs Landmark Nuclear Accord With India

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

In India, people awoke this morning to the news that the U.S. Senate has overwhelmingly approved a long-awaited nuclear accord. The agreement ends a 34-year ban on nuclear trade with India. The ban started after Indians built a bomb. The Indian government says it's an historic occasion. One Indian TV news channel plastered the words "Let the nuclear shopping begin" across the screen. Others are not so happy. India never signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Some believe the accord will enable India to build more nukes and will make it harder to stop Iran from getting the bomb. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

