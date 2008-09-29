Somali Pirates Demanding Ransom For Ship

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

Somewhere off the coast of Somalia, pirates are offering what they consider a bargain. They seized the Ukrainian ship full of military equipment. They first demanded $35 million for the ship's return along with its crew. But now they're offering to give it up 20 million. One of the pirates spoke to reporters via satellite phone and said the pirates want the ransom and nothing else. He said they would fight to the death if attacked. An American warship, the USS Howard is monitoring that situation. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

