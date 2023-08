The White House meeting on the proposed $700 billion bailout fell apart Thursday. The talks included John McCain, Barack Obama and congressional leaders. Jason Furman, an economic adviser to Obama, and Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who advises McCain, talk with Steve Inskeep and Linda Wertheimer about what happened to cause the meeting to break down.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.