Nick Cave: A Dark, Intricate Songwriter

Fresh Air
Published September 26, 2008 at 9:37 AM EDT

Australian singer Nick Cave and and his band, the Bad Seeds, are best known for angry, twisted, ballad-like lyrics. Their 2008 album, Dig!!! Lazarus Dig!!!, was inspired, in part, by the Biblical story of Lazarus. It is Cave's 14th studio album.

In an article about Cave in Entertainment Weekly, Chris Nashawaty writes, "Over the years Cave's songwriting has become more intricate and challenging, almost literary in its ambitions. He's one of the few artists in rock & roll, or any medium, really, who's managed to get better with age."

This interview was originally broadcast on Apr. 28, 2008.

