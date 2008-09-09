Google's Chrome Taps Browsers' Cash Potential

Google is taking on Microsoft's ubiquitous Internet Explorer with a new browser called Chrome. Technology commentator Mario Armstrong tells Renee Montagne that it's an easy to use, open-source browser that has a long way to go before it could oust Explorer as the No. 1 browser.

But there's room for more than one Web browser, he says, because each has distinct features that appeal to different users. And browsers present "tremendous revenue opportunities" for companies.

