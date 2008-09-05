McCain Challenges Obama, GOP To 'Change'

John McCain accepted the GOP's presidential nomination in a nearly hour-long speech Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. McCain complimented rival Barack Obama for winning the Democratic nomination, but offered a long list of criticisms of the Illinois senator.

McCain said he would keep taxes low, while Obama would raise them. McCain also said Obama would increase, not cut, government spending.

