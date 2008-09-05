© 2023 Public Radio East
McCain Challenges Obama, GOP To 'Change'

By Mara Liasson
Published September 5, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

John McCain accepted the GOP's presidential nomination in a nearly hour-long speech Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. McCain complimented rival Barack Obama for winning the Democratic nomination, but offered a long list of criticisms of the Illinois senator.

McCain said he would keep taxes low, while Obama would raise them. McCain also said Obama would increase, not cut, government spending.

Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
