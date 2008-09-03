© 2023 Public Radio East
McCain's VP Pick Puzzles His Supporters In N.H.

By Tovia Smith
Published September 3, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

When John McCain announced last week that he had picked Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin to be his running mate, not a lot of people knew much about her. Since then, Palin has been dogged by news that she is involved in an ethics investigation and that her unmarried 17-year-old daughter is pregnant. McCain won the Republican primary in New Hampshire, where female voters said they're puzzled by his choice for a running mate.

Tovia Smith
Tovia Smith is an award-winning NPR National Correspondent based in Boston, who's spent more than three decades covering news around New England and beyond.
