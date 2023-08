Ricky Robin is weathering Hurricane Gustav on his shrimp trawler, the Lil Rick, just as he did with Katrina. He checks in with Melissa Block from his boat. His wife has evacuated, but he is staying because "if I lose my boat, I lose my livelihood and the captain don't leave the ship," he says, just as a massive gust of wind shakes the boat.

