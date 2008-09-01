© 2023 Public Radio East
Gustav, Pregnancy Shape RNC

By Robert Siegel
Published September 1, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

The first day of the Republican National Convention in the Twin Cities has been scaled back due to Hurricane Gustav. News also broke early in the day that Gov. Sarah Palin's 17-year-old daughter is pregnant. Robert Siegel speaks with McCain-Palin campaign communications director Jill Hazelbaker about the hurricane, Palin's overseas experience and the news about her daughter.

"There were some very vicious rumors on the Internet suggesting Gov. Palin's son belonged to her daughter. That was not true," Hazelbaker says. "It's really unfortunate that familes become a target ... We ask the media respect her privacy."

Hazelbaker says that McCain was fully aware of Palin's daughter's pregnancy and "thought that it no way did it disqualify her" from the vice presidential nomination.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
