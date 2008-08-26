Andrew Fleming And Pam Brady: Making 'Hamlet 2'

The Steve Coogan comedy Hamlet 2 — about a failed actor and overzealous drama teacher who mounts a musical sequel to Shakespeare's most famous tragedy — was the surprise hit at last winter's Sundance Film Festival. It's in theaters now.

Director Andrew Fleming and executive producer Pam Brady also co-wrote the film, which pits Coogan's hapless drama geek against a class full of rebellious students, a suspicious school administration, dubious parents — and pretty much every standard of taste. (The film's climax: a production number titled "Rock Me, Sexy Jesus.")

Fleming, who also directed last summer's Nancy Drew movie, has made no secret of his love for musical theater; he co-wrote the movie's songs with Brady, who'd done similar work before on the gleefully trashy films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

