© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio Voters React To Biden Selection

By Mandie Trimble
Published August 23, 2008 at 7:19 PM EDT

Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama has chosen Sen. Joseph Biden — a man with working-class roots, but a long record of working in Washington's halls of power — as his vice presidential running mate. Will Biden help draw white, working class voters to the Obama ticket? We check in with voters in Columbus, Ohio and get a wide array of reactions.

Mandie Trimble reports for member station WOSU.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mandie Trimble