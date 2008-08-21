© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'What Happened' In The Bush White House

Fresh Air
Published August 21, 2008 at 12:08 PM EDT

Scott McClellan succeeded Ari Fleischer as George W. Bush's press secretary, serving from 2003 until 2006. His memoir, What Happened: Inside the White House and Washington's Culture of Deception, details the administration's actions regarding the Iraq War, Hurricane Katrina, and the Valerie Plame scandal.

McClellan is now a senior adviser to a global technology firm and communications strategist.

This interview was originally broadcast June 2, 2008.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.