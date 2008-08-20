© 2023 Public Radio East
Lincoln's Strategy To Turn Rivals Into Allies

Fresh Air
Published August 20, 2008 at 10:52 AM EDT

After he won the presidency, Abraham Lincoln brought three of his rivals for the Republican nomination into his cabinet. Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin's book, Team of Rivals, recounts the life and work of our 16th president — and the principal characters of his administration.

Goodwin won a Pulitzer Prize for her book, No Ordinary Time, about Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. She has also written books about Lyndon Johnson and the Kennedys.

