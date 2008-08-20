© 2023 Public Radio East
A Walk Through Beijing's Vanishing Hutongs

By Frank Langfitt
Published August 20, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT
Michael Meyer has a local peddler fix his shoe in DaZhalan, a 600-year-old neighborhood in Beijing.
Frank Langfitt/NPR
Beijing is a city of contrasts: It has dazzling Olympic venues as well as the ancient city, a maze of homes and alleys, called hutongs, that are rapidly being demolished to make way for high-rise development.

Michael Meyer, 36, is a former Peace Corps volunteer. He lived in Beijing for years, but says he felt detached from the city. He then moved to a hutong and finagled a job as a teacher in a local, hutong school.

Out of that experience came his book, The Last Days of Old Beijing.

Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
