The fighting between Russian and Georgian troops that began last week is causing concern in the oil industry. BP has shut down a major strategic pipeline carrying Caspian oil from Azerbaijan to the Georgian Sea, citing concern about security in Georgia.

Carola Hoyos, chief energy correspondent for the Financial Times, talks with Steve Inskeep about the conflict's impact on Europe's oil supply.

