James Traub On The Russia-Georgia Conflict

Fresh Air
Published August 13, 2008 at 11:03 AM EDT
A convoy of Russian military vehicles turns off a main road near Gori, Georgia.
Chris Hondros
/
Getty Images
A convoy of Russian military vehicles turns off a main road near Gori, Georgia.

Russia and Georgia have signed a cease-fire, but the conflict continues. Journalist James Traub discusses the latest developments.

Traub regularly contributes to The New York Times Magazine. On Sunday, the paper published his analysis of the conflict and its causes. Traub is also the author of seven books, including The Freedom Agenda: Why America Must Spread Democracy (Just Not the Way George Bush Did).

