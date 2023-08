In Bolivia on Sunday, President Evo Morales faced a recall referendum. It was the most serious challenge since he took office two years ago.

Polls have just closed, and final results aren't in yet. But the referendum has exposed sharp divisions in Bolivia — between those who support the president's socialist agenda and those who worry he's concentrating too much power in his own hands.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.