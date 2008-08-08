© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russia Moves In As Georgia Battles Separatists

Published August 8, 2008 at 9:43 AM EDT

Russian tanks and troops have rolled into neighboring Georgia. Georgia's president Friday went on television to say that Russia was fighting a war with his country. Georgia is a former Soviet Republic that has been battling a separatist movement in its own breakaway region of South Ossetia. Russia sent in the troops after Georgia mounted a major offensive against the pro-Russian separatists.

Lawrence Sheets, a reporter in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, talks with Renee Montagne.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.