© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Belgrade Journalist: Karadzic Hid In Plain Sight

Published July 22, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic was arrested Monday in Serbia on genocide and other war crimes charges. He had evaded capture for more than a decade.

Deborah Amos talks to Dejan Anastasijevic, a Serbian journalist in Belgrade, about Serbian reaction. He says Karadzic had been hiding in plain sight. Authorities have released few details about his apprehension, and there is a media frenzy to find out more, Anastasijevic says.

A judge in Belgrade has ordered Karadzic's transfer to the U.N. war crimes tribunal in The Hague, where he faces genocide charges. He has three days to appeal the ruling. His lawyer says he will fight the extradition.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.