Bush Takes Step to Rebuild North Korea Relations

By Michele Kelemen,
Ari Shapiro
Published June 26, 2008 at 10:07 AM EDT

The Bush administration is taking steps toward rebuilding relations with a country it once said was part of an "axis of evil." President Bush announced Thursday that the United States is lifting some trade sanctions against North Korea and removing it from a list of countries that the U.S. considers state sponsors of terrorism.

The moves are a major shift in U.S. policy toward North Korea, and they came after North Korean officials handed over an accounting of their country's nuclear activities to Chinese officials in Beijing.

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
