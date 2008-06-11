© 2023 Public Radio East
Pakistan Blames U.S. for Deadly Rocket Attack

Published June 11, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

Pakistan blames the death of 11 of its troops on a U.S.-led coalition attack on the border with Afghanistan. Pakistan called the strike cowardly and unprovoked.

The U.S. military says rockets were fired from Afghanistan into Pakistan, after allied troops came under attack, and that it informed Pakistan it was engaged in fighting anti-Afghan forces in the area.

Michele Norris talks to Graham Usher, a freelance journalist based in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

