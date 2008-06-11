Key Obama Figure Resigns; Loan Case Cited

Jim Johnson, the head of Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama's vice presidential search team, has resigned. In a statement, Obama's campaign says Johnson has decided to quit so as not to "distract" from the process.

Johnson, the former head of mortgage giant Fannie Mae, has been embroiled in controversy over questionable loans from Countrywide Financial. Obama's search team also includes Caroline Kennedy, daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, and former Deputy Attorney General Eric Holder.

Michele Norris talks with NPR National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson.

