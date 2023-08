Speaking at the annual U.S.-European summit, President Bush called Iran's nuclear program a danger to world peace, and said it was time the U.S. and Europe joined forces to stop it. Bush is in Germany today, the second stop of his weeklong tour of Europe.

The president began his trip in Slovenia, calling for European nations to take a tougher stand on Iran.

