Clinton Fans Mixed on Shifting Support to Obama

By David Welna
Published June 8, 2008 at 8:00 AM EDT

Sen. Hillary Clinton has called it quits, 502 days after launching what at the time seemed an unstoppable bid for the presidency. On Saturday, four days after the primaries ended with Sen. Barack Obama claiming victory in the fight for the Democratic presidential nomination, the former first lady spoke in Washington, D.C., promising to work her heart out for an Obama victory in November. But not all of her supporters were eager to jump with her onto that bandwagon.

David Welna
David Welna is NPR's national security correspondent.
