Next for Clinton: Vice President? Senate? Governor?

Published June 5, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

Now that Barack Obama is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, questions are swirling about what Hillary Clinton will do next. Clinton hasn't conceded to Obama — yet the New York senator has said she'd be open to being his running mate. There's also speculation of Clinton returning to Capitol Hill to take a powerful position in the Senate, or possibly running for the governor of New York.

Host Renee Montagne talks to historian Doris Kearns Goodwin about Clinton's options.

