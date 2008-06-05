Next for Clinton: Vice President? Senate? Governor?

Now that Barack Obama is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, questions are swirling about what Hillary Clinton will do next. Clinton hasn't conceded to Obama — yet the New York senator has said she'd be open to being his running mate. There's also speculation of Clinton returning to Capitol Hill to take a powerful position in the Senate, or possibly running for the governor of New York.

Host Renee Montagne talks to historian Doris Kearns Goodwin about Clinton's options.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.