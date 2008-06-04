© 2023 Public Radio East
Maryland Superdelegate Van Hollen Backs Obama

Published June 4, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

Day by day, Barack Obama has been picking up support from uncommitted superdelgates. Host Renee Montagne talks with Maryland Congressman Chris Van Hollen, an uncommitted superdelegate, about whether he'll support Obama now that the Illinois senator is the presumptive nominee.

After congratulating Hillary Clinton for waging a "vigorous and groundbreaking campaign," Van Hollen, who is chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, tells Renee Montagne that he is endorsing Obama.

"Now is the time for all of us to come together. I enthusiastically support Senator Obama. He will be our nominee, and now it's very important that we all unite behind his candidacy. He has energized millions of new voters, and if we can sustain that momentum by coming together, he will be the next president of the United States."

Van Hollen says that whether other superdelegates declare their support this week is less important now that Obama has the delegates necessary to get the nomination, even if Clinton hasn't conceded.

"I'm confident that in the coming days, Sen. Clinton is going to reach out to Sen. Obama, and they're going to come together and unite," he says.

