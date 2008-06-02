Scott McClellan, Roiling the Washington Waters

Scott McClellan, a former spokesman for the Bush White House rocked the capital last week with a provocative memoir.

He joins Terry Gross to talk about the book — titled What Happened: Inside the Bush White House and Washington's Culture of Deception — about what prompted him to go public, and about the torrent of response from both sides of the partisan aisle. Also: Excerpts from some of the more contentious press conferences from McClellan's days as White House press secretary.

