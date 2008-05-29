McClellan's Book: Familiar Slurs, Surprising Source

Scott McClellan was with President Bush when he was governor of Texas. He came to Washington as the ultimate Bush loyalist. Now the former press secretary has written a new book, What Happened: Inside the Bush White House and Washington's Culture of Deception, that's critical of the administration.

The charges McClellan levels are not new, but they are significant in that they come from someone who had been so close to the president.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.