Sydney Pollack, Director and Actor, Dies at 73

Film director and actor Sydney Pollack died Monday. He was 73. Pollack is known for his many films including Out of Africa, which won an Academy Award for Best Picture.

His early films include The Swimmer and They Shoot Horses, Don't They? His last film was Sketches of Frank Gehry. Pollack also had a role in the recent Oscar-nominated film Michael Clayton.

Pollack, originally from the Midwest, moved to New York pursuing a career in film. He was involved with the Actors Studio, played several roles on Broadway and directed early television shows before moving into feature films.

Fresh Air remembers him with an interview from December 1990.

