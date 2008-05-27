© 2023 Public Radio East
Sydney Pollack, Director and Actor, Dies at 73

Fresh Air
Published May 27, 2008 at 10:55 AM EDT
Sydney Pollack is known for his many films and film roles, including the Academy Award-winning Out of Africa.

Film director and actor Sydney Pollack died Monday. He was 73. Pollack is known for his many films including Out of Africa, which won an Academy Award for Best Picture.

His early films include The Swimmer and They Shoot Horses, Don't They? His last film was Sketches of Frank Gehry. Pollack also had a role in the recent Oscar-nominated film Michael Clayton.

Pollack, originally from the Midwest, moved to New York pursuing a career in film. He was involved with the Actors Studio, played several roles on Broadway and directed early television shows before moving into feature films.

Fresh Air remembers him with an interview from December 1990.

