© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Obama Expected to Hit Delegate Milestone

By Michele Norris,
Mara Liasson
Published May 20, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

Kentucky and Oregon are holding primaries Tuesday. Hillary Clinton is expected to win Kentucky handily. Barack Obama is likely to triumph in Oregon; the primary there is via mail-in ballot only.

The big news at the end of the day may be that Obama will reach a majority of the pledged delegates — not officially giving him the nomination, but giving him another psychological boost in his battle with Clinton.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Michele Norris
See stories by Michele Norris
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson