Obama Expected to Hit Delegate Milestone

Kentucky and Oregon are holding primaries Tuesday. Hillary Clinton is expected to win Kentucky handily. Barack Obama is likely to triumph in Oregon; the primary there is via mail-in ballot only.

The big news at the end of the day may be that Obama will reach a majority of the pledged delegates — not officially giving him the nomination, but giving him another psychological boost in his battle with Clinton.

