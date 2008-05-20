Detectives Search Manson Ranch for Murder Victims

Sheriffs' detectives in Inyo County, Calif., believe a one-time hideout of the notorious Charles Manson clan may be concealing the bodies of murder victims from nearly 40 years ago. The detectives are converging Tuesday on the Barker Ranch with shovels and high-tech ground-penetrating radar to search for graves.

The Manson family killed actress Sharon Tate and six other people in Los Angeles in 1969. Later, a member of the gang suggested that more victims had been buried at the ranch near Death Valley.

