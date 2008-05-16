For Webb, 'Time to Fight' Could Lead to New Job

Before he became Virginia's junior Senator, Jim Webb was a Marine, a Republican, Secretary of the Navy, and a best-selling author. He became a Democrat because of his disgust over the handling of Iraq. He ran on that issue, as well as the increasing economic disparity between the rich and the working class.

The country's foreign policy and its domestic inequities are two topics he takes on in his newest book, A Time to Fight: Reclaiming a Fair and Just America.

Robert Siegel talks with Webb about Webb's book, and about Washington chatter over his potential as a vice-presidential candidate.

