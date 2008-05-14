McCain Wins Nebraska's GOP Primary

STEVE INSKEEP, Host:

And let's not forget about yesterday's Republican presidential primary, which came in Nebraska. Not surprisingly, Senator John McCain won, although some Republicans registered their dissatisfaction with their likely nominee by backing Congressman Ron Paul. As the Democrats battle it out, McCain has been conserving energy, making about one campaign appearance per day. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

