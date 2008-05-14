© 2023 Public Radio East
McCain Wins Nebraska's GOP Primary

Published May 14, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, Host:

And let's not forget about yesterday's Republican presidential primary, which came in Nebraska. Not surprisingly, Senator John McCain won, although some Republicans registered their dissatisfaction with their likely nominee by backing Congressman Ron Paul. As the Democrats battle it out, McCain has been conserving energy, making about one campaign appearance per day. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.