Deadly China Quake Felt Hundreds of Miles Away

The death toll is expected to rise following an earthquake Monday that struck Southwest China. The state news agency says more than 100 people have been killed.

The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake's magnitude at 7.8. Buildings shook as far away as Bangkok, Thailand, and Hanoi, Vietnam.

Co-host Steve Inskeep talks with NPR's Melissa Block, who is in China near the center of where the quake hit in Sichuan province.

