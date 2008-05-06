Listening In On A Bat Cave

A mysterious disease called "white-nose syndrome" is striking down hibernating bat populations in New York State. Four of the state's six species of hibernating bats are suffering from this affliction, which is decimating bat populations throughout the Northeast.

Jim Metzner has been training scientists to make audio recordings of their field research. Biologists from New York's Ulster County go underground as they try to work out what is killing the region's bats.

