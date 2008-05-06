© 2023 Public Radio East
Listening In On A Bat Cave

By Jim Metzner
Published May 6, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

A mysterious disease called "white-nose syndrome" is striking down hibernating bat populations in New York State. Four of the state's six species of hibernating bats are suffering from this affliction, which is decimating bat populations throughout the Northeast.

Jim Metzner has been training scientists to make audio recordings of their field research. Biologists from New York's Ulster County go underground as they try to work out what is killing the region's bats.

