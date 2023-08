Mildred Loving, a black woman who married a white man in 1958, when interracial unions were banned in their home state of Virginia, died last week. The couple's case made it to the Supreme Court, which overturned the Virginia ban in 1967.

Ken Tanabe, the founder of the Loving Day Project, talks to Michele Norris about the legacy of Loving and her husband, Richard.

