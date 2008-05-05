Oil-Rich Abu Dhabi Builds Renewable-Energy City

In the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi sits on nearly 10 percent of the world's oil reserves. So it may be surprising to hear that climate leaders there have launched a major initiative in sustainability called Masdar. The demonstration city of 50,000 inhabitants will have a zero carbon footprint.

As part of our Climate Connections series with National Geographic, host Steve Inskeep talks with NPR's Joe Palca about the project.

