Faith Grows with Greensburg's Tornado Recovery

By Frank Morris
Published May 5, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT
Attendees at a candlelight vigil on Sunday night mark the one-year anniversary of a tornado that destroyed most of Greensburg, Kan.
Frank Morris
/
NPR
Attendees at a candlelight vigil on Sunday night mark the one-year anniversary of a tornado that destroyed most of Greensburg, Kan.

One year ago Monday, residents of Greensburg, Kan., awoke to a tornado ripping through their small town. The storm destroyed many homes and countless possessions, and leveled all of the town's churches. After a year of rebuilding, and a weekend of reflecting on the natural disaster, many Greensburg residents have found renewed faith in their town and in themselves.

Frank Morris of member station KCUR reports from Greensburg, Kan.

