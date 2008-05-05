Faith Grows with Greensburg's Tornado Recovery

One year ago Monday, residents of Greensburg, Kan., awoke to a tornado ripping through their small town. The storm destroyed many homes and countless possessions, and leveled all of the town's churches. After a year of rebuilding, and a weekend of reflecting on the natural disaster, many Greensburg residents have found renewed faith in their town and in themselves.

Frank Morris of member station KCUR reports from Greensburg, Kan.

