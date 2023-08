Superdelegate Joe Andrew says he is switching allegiance to Sen. Barack Obama.

The Indiana native, who was Democratic National Committee chairman under President Bill Clinton, annouced his endorsement for Sen. Hillary Clinton the day she announced her candidacy.

Now he says Obama is the best candidate for the Democratic Party, and prolonging the primary process only hurts the party.

