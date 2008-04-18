Vietnamese Turtle Myth May Prove to Be True

LYNN NEARY, host:

Good morning. I'm Lynn Neary.

A Vietnamese myth may have come true. For years, Vietnamese children were told of an ancient turtle that lived in a lake. When the turtle appears, it's said to be a portent of an extraordinary event. Now, researchers from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo say they found a rare giant turtle in a lake west of Hanoi. The turtle was thought to be extinct in the wild, which leaves us wondering what that extraordinary event might be.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

