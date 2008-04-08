Presidential Candidates and the Update on Iraq

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

And there will be no shortage of opinions about the war all week. The American commander, General David Petraeus, has returned from Baghdad. He's talking to Congress along with the U.S. ambassador.

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

The leaders will address committees that include all three presidential candidates. Republican Senator John McCain supported the war, even when it seemed to doom his campaign. Democratic Senators Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama have argued over who is more critical of the war. General Petraeus will defend a plan to keep as many as 140,000 U.S. troops inside Iraq well beyond Election Day. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

