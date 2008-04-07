Strategist Quits Clinton Post over Colombia Flap
Mark Penn, chief strategist for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, stepped down Sunday. Penn quit the campaign after it was revealed that he met with a Colombian diplomat about passing a free trade deal that Sen. Clinton opposes.
NPR's Mara Liasson tells Renee Montagne that Penn, the chief executive of public relations giant Burson-Marsteller, has been "a walking, talking political conflict of interest" for some time.
