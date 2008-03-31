© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blueprint for Regulating Financial Industry Unveiled

By Adam Davidson
Published March 31, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson issued a sweeping proposal to overhaul how U.S. financial companies are regulated. The proposal does not address the immediate crisis, but seeks to lessen the impact of crises in the future.

Note: Experts quoted in this piece on Treasury Secretary Paulson's proposal include: Hal Scott, professor of finance, Harvard University; Nouriel Roubini, professor of economics, New York University, and founder of Roubini Global Economic Monitor; Lou Crandall, chief economist, Wrightson ICAP; and Travis Plunkett, legislative director, Consumer Federation of America.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Adam Davidson
Adam Davidson is a contributor to Planet Money, a co-production of NPR and This American Life. He also writes the weekly "It's the Economy" column for the New York Times Magazine.
See stories by Adam Davidson