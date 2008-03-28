Zimbabweans Go to Polls amid Economic Chaos

Zimbabwe, once among the most prosperous countries in Africa, now has inflation running at 100,000 percent. A loaf of bread costs millions of Zimbabwean dollars. That's one of the reasons why Saturday's presidential election presents the first serious challenge to Robert Mugabe's presidency since he took power 28 years ago.

Renee Montagne talks with Peta Thornycroft, a reporter with the Daily Telegraph in the capital city of Harare, about the election and the country's hyperinflation.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.