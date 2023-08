The government in the Netherlands is trying to defuse Muslim anger over a new film that accuses the Quran of inciting violence and shows an image of the Prophet Muhammad primed to explode. It's called Fitna, and the movie is by Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders.

Steve Inskeep talks to the Netherlands' ambassador to the United States, Christiaan Mark Johan Kröner, about the film.

