Pakistan's New Parliament Elects Prime Minister

Pakistan has a new prime minister. The National Assembly in Islamabad elected Yousaf Raza Gilani to head the government Monday. Gilani was a cabinet minister under the late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, and he comes from the high command of Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party.

Gilani is now the official leader of the coalition government dominated by the two parties that swept last month's elections. That coalition is packed with outspoken opponents of President Pervez Musharraf.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.