Legacy of Rebellion Honored in Historic Dublin Jail

By Jacki Lyden
Published March 23, 2008 at 3:15 PM EDT

The walls of Dublin's Kilmainham Jail hold two centuries of Irish history, but the place is most strongly associated with the Easter Rising of 1916, which laid the seeds for Ireland's eventual break from British rule.

Many of the rebels who helped foster Ireland's quest for independence were imprisoned — and executed — at the jail, which is now one of the nation's most visited historical sites.

Jacki Lyden
Longtime listeners recognize Jacki Lyden's voice from her frequent work as a substitute host on NPR. As a journalist who has been with NPR since 1979, Lyden regards herself first and foremost as a storyteller and looks for the distinctive human voice in a huge range of national and international stories.
