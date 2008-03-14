© 2023 Public Radio East
U.S. Scholar: Protests a 'Disaster' for China, Tibet

Published March 14, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

Violent protests erupted Friday in Lhasa, Tibet. Hundreds of demonstrators defied Chinese police and took to the streets, reportedly setting fire to several Chinese-owned businesses. The police appear to have responded with force.

Melissa Block talks with Robbie Barnett, adjunct professor of contemporary Tibetan studies at Columbia University.

Barnett says the protests are a disaster for both China and Tibet.

