U.S. Scholar: Protests a 'Disaster' for China, Tibet
Violent protests erupted Friday in Lhasa, Tibet. Hundreds of demonstrators defied Chinese police and took to the streets, reportedly setting fire to several Chinese-owned businesses. The police appear to have responded with force.
Melissa Block talks with Robbie Barnett, adjunct professor of contemporary Tibetan studies at Columbia University.
Barnett says the protests are a disaster for both China and Tibet.
