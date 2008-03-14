D.C. Gun Ban Critic: Court Must Clarify Constitution

Melissa Block talks with Ted Cruz, Texas solicitor general and the drafter of a friend-of-the-court brief signed by 31 state attorneys general asking the Supreme Court to strike down the Washington, D.C., ban on handguns.

Cruz argues that the Supreme Court should clear up years of arguments over whether that right applies to state militias, and state strongly that the right applies to individual citizens.

