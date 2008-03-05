Howard Dean Weighs In on Clinton-Obama Battle

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton are locked in a battle for the Democratic nomination, with no resolution in sight. Howard Dean, Democratic National Committee chairman, former Vermont governor and former presidential hopeful, talks to Robert Siegel about the prospect of a protracted fight.

Dean downplays the possibility that the two candidates will rely on personal attacks in the coming weeks, and instead applauds the spirited contest taking place.

He takes issue with the description of Democratic Party superdelegates as party "bosses" or "hotshots," noting that they reflect the makeup of the Democratic Party. He also says it would be "surprising" if the number of pledged delegates determined by the primaries was overwhelmed by the superdelegates.

Dean also discusses the thorny issue of delegates from Florida and Michigan, which held early Democratic primaries in violation of Democratic National Committee rules.

